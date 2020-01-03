|
HARASEVIAT PAUL
Age 89, of Moon, passed away at home Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Paul was born February 5, 1930 in Jeannette, PA to the late Michael Haraseviat and Catherine (Lenio) Haraseviat. Paul was a graduate of Jeannette High School, class of 1947. He then received his Aircraft and Powerplant License from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1949 to 1952, where he continued his aircraft maintenance skills, earning the title of Senior Aircraft Mechanic. For 40 years, he was employed as an aircraft technician with USAirways, retiring in 1992. Paul was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Churches. Paul leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Goldie M. (Libengood) Haraseviat and his five children, Michael (Denise) Haraseviat, Gallatin, TN, James (Mary Alice) Haraseviat, Moon, Paula (Maurice) Zaffina, Greensburg, Sandra (John) Turpin, Stanley, NC, Mark (Alexis) Haraseviat, Zelienople; grandchildren, Chanel (Simon) Yoder, Leah Turpin, Maurissa Zaffina, Candace Haraseviat, Laura Lee Zaffina (Chad Nowak), Marcus Zaffina, Brenna Turpin, Rodney (Cheryl) Jones, Brandon (Erin) Jones; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12:45 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with full military honors. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1 Parish Pl., Coraopolis, PA 15108.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020