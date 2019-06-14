Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL HURLEY


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PAUL HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY PAUL

Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born September 17, 1942, son of the late George and Mable Hurley; beloved husband of Alice Jean (Schumann) Hurley, whom he married on December 21, 1963; loving father of Matt (Gina) and Josh Hurley; dear grandpa of Nickalas; brother of the late Eugene (surviving Dorothy). Paul is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Leah Scheaffer, Janet Main (Bill), Vicky Simonetta (Frank), and the late Charles (surviving Hoa) Schumann. Paul will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, generous nature, and work ethic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping in Erie, and sewing. He also enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness, both in Cranberry and Erie, and was often times there twice a day. Above all else, Paul loved to spend time with his family. Paul was a member of the Cranberry Twp. Fire Dept. and EMS for over ten years. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home, with Rev. Matt Klenk officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now