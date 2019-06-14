HURLEY PAUL

Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born September 17, 1942, son of the late George and Mable Hurley; beloved husband of Alice Jean (Schumann) Hurley, whom he married on December 21, 1963; loving father of Matt (Gina) and Josh Hurley; dear grandpa of Nickalas; brother of the late Eugene (surviving Dorothy). Paul is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Leah Scheaffer, Janet Main (Bill), Vicky Simonetta (Frank), and the late Charles (surviving Hoa) Schumann. Paul will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, generous nature, and work ethic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping in Erie, and sewing. He also enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness, both in Cranberry and Erie, and was often times there twice a day. Above all else, Paul loved to spend time with his family. Paul was a member of the Cranberry Twp. Fire Dept. and EMS for over ten years. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home, with Rev. Matt Klenk officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.