Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Catholic Church
More Obituaries for PAUL GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. "COOK" GONZALEZ


1932 - 2020
PAUL J. "COOK" GONZALEZ Obituary
GONZALEZ PAUL J. "COOK"

age 87, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of Carrick, formerly of the South Side. Beloved husband of 54 years to  Maureen (DiElsi) Gonzalez. Cherished father of Kimberly Winterhalter and Gregory Gonzalez. Loving grandfather of Layne and Nathan Gonzalez, Cara and Jade Winterhalter. Great-grandfather of Averi Winterhalter. Brother of Robert "Bob" (Marlene) Gonzalez and the late Elaine "Chick" (the late Theodore) Bold and Evangeline "Ange" "Sis" (George) Tesla. Godfather of Lisa and Peg. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War, retired after 40 years at J & L Steel, then LTV and was an avid golfer and bowler for many years. Paul was a very kind and gentle man, all who knew him saw a kind hearted man.  He will be dearly missed. Family and friends received Sunday 1-7 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.  Funeral Prayers Monday at 9:45 a.m. followed by A Mass Of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Interment Queen Of Heaven Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,  1100 Liberty Ave.  Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
