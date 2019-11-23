Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
a blessing service
John F. Slater Funeral Home 4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HARTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. HARTMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN PAUL J.

Age 69, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Bethel Park. Husband of Barbara (Benson); father of Paul, Jr. (Rose), Doug (Julie), Elizabeth (Tom) Morian and Jeff (Jessica); grandfather of Anna, Andrew, Dillon, Stephanie, Grace, Doug, Kate, Emily, Megan, Leah, Jack, Dylan and the late Daniel; brother of the late Fred Hartman and Mary Lauman.  Paul owned and operated Hartman Music.  He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his dogs and loved the outdoors, especially Conneaut Lake.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -