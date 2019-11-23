|
|
HARTMAN PAUL J.
Age 69, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Bethel Park. Husband of Barbara (Benson); father of Paul, Jr. (Rose), Doug (Julie), Elizabeth (Tom) Morian and Jeff (Jessica); grandfather of Anna, Andrew, Dillon, Stephanie, Grace, Doug, Kate, Emily, Megan, Leah, Jack, Dylan and the late Daniel; brother of the late Fred Hartman and Mary Lauman. Paul owned and operated Hartman Music. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his dogs and loved the outdoors, especially Conneaut Lake. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019