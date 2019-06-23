|
IMHOFF, JR. PAUL J.
On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Paul J. Imhoff, Jr., age 91, of Ohio, formerly of Crafton Heights. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Rita Imhoff; loving father of Robert P. (Nora) Imhoff and Donna L. (Sharon McDevitt) Imhoff; dear grandfather of Barry Imhoff, Eric (Peter White) Imhoff, Robin (Joshua) Lesher, Brian Mozzoni, and Kelsie (Daniel) Mozzoni LaBarbera; great-grandfather of Braelyn and Taryn Lesher. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., where the funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Corinthian Lodge #573 F.&A.M. service at the funeral home Monday, 7 p.m. Paul was the former Superintendent of the City of Pittsburgh Building Inspections. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019