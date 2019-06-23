Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Paul J. Imhoff, Jr., age 91, of Ohio, formerly of Crafton Heights. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Rita Imhoff; loving father of Robert P. (Nora) Imhoff and Donna L. (Sharon McDevitt) Imhoff; dear grandfather of Barry Imhoff, Eric (Peter White) Imhoff, Robin (Joshua) Lesher, Brian Mozzoni, and Kelsie (Daniel) Mozzoni LaBarbera; great-grandfather of Braelyn and Taryn Lesher. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., where the funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Paul was the former Superintendent of the City of Pittsburgh Building Inspections. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
