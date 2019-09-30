Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL KAREIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. KAREIS II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. KAREIS II Obituary
KAREIS II PAUL J.

Age 56, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Son of the late Paul and Doris Kareis; dear brother of Leslie (Paul Burns) Stoner and Matthew Kareis; loving uncle of Taylor (Evan) Lucas, Jack Stoner, and Leighann Manion; and his pets, Socks, Blaze, and Tink. Family and friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 4th St. and Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills, (412-271-3430) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now