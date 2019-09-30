|
KAREIS II PAUL J.
Age 56, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Son of the late Paul and Doris Kareis; dear brother of Leslie (Paul Burns) Stoner and Matthew Kareis; loving uncle of Taylor (Evan) Lucas, Jack Stoner, and Leighann Manion; and his pets, Socks, Blaze, and Tink. Family and friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 4th St. and Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills, (412-271-3430) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019