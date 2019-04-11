LISOWSKI PAUL J.

Age 68, of Edinboro, PA, formerly of Lawrenceville, left this earthly life on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, on Nov. 21, 1950, the son of the late Anthony and Harriet Lisowski, Sr. Beloved father of Rachel, Stephanie "Willow," Renata, and Sarah; devoted grandfather of Jordan and Dylan; loving brother of Marylin, John "Dude," Marya "Ria" Reich, Rosemary Lanzo, and Michael (Sally) Lisowski. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph "Skip" and Anthony, Jr. "Antos." Before retiring, Paul was a professor at Edinboro University of PA, where he taught Business and Accounting for 38 years. Paul was a alumnus of PITT. He enjoyed many trips to Poland, where he made many lifelong friends and unforgettable memories. With monumental pride and devotion, Paul shared freely his knowledge and passion of his Polish heritage. He was an avid longtime golfer. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of West PA, 5432 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201.