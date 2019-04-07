MACKENSEN PAUL J., Jr.

Age 94, peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Loving husband of the recently departed Elsie F. Mackensen for almost 56 years; cherished father of Dale Lutz; grandfather of Christopher (Casey) Lutz and Cindy (Jamz) Porzio; great-grandfather of Victoria "Tori" Lutz, Adrianna "Anna" and James Porzio. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Driven by his passion for adventure, P.J. loved to travel and take road trips. Even at the age of 94, he was still behind the wheel, running errands and visiting family. He was a compassionate man by nature, always putting everyone else first. Paul was a funny and quick-witted man who enjoyed using puns any chance he could. During college, Paul was a member of St. Olaf's College Choir. Long after graduation, he always made it a point to attend their concerts when they came to town. Friends and family will remember Paul and the late Elsie as a dapper couple with impeccable style and a strong zest for life that traveled the world. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service Monday at 1 p.m. at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.