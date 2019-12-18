Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Catholic Church
10090 Old Perry Highway
Wexford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. MARKS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. MARKS Obituary
MARKS PAUL J.

Paul J. Marks, 97, born May 5, 1922 to Aloysius and Amelia Marks, died peacefully in Scarborough Maine Veterans Home on December 13, 2019. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Wilmington, NC, Paul was the loving husband of the late Kathleen C. (Kitty Devereaux) for 60 years; father to David (Debbie) Marks of Greentown, PA, Edward (Kitty) Marks of Scarborough, ME, and Sharon (David) Bundick of Wilmington, NC. Paul was grandfather to Matthew (Sandi) Marks, Michael (Liz) Marks; and great-grandfather to Abby, Aidan, David and Daniel Marks; brother to the late Charlotte, John, William, George, Albert, Harry, and Bobby. Survived by many close nieces and nephews. Paul was born and raised in the Brookline section of Pittsburgh. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on a submarine chaser during WWII. He was involved in theatre at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He then spent over 30 years as a printer at The Pittsburgh Press, and The Post-Gazette. We believe Dad died of old age, but not before he served his country, married a great lady, raised a family, worked hard his whole life, and knew how to enjoy retirement all the way to the end. Yes, he was part of the Greatest Generation! Friends received Wednesday 4 -7 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Catholic Church, 10090 Old Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Scarborough Maine Veterans Home, 290 Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074-8370 www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now