MARKS PAUL J.
Paul J. Marks, 97, born May 5, 1922 to Aloysius and Amelia Marks, died peacefully in Scarborough Maine Veterans Home on December 13, 2019. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Wilmington, NC, Paul was the loving husband of the late Kathleen C. (Kitty Devereaux) for 60 years; father to David (Debbie) Marks of Greentown, PA, Edward (Kitty) Marks of Scarborough, ME, and Sharon (David) Bundick of Wilmington, NC. Paul was grandfather to Matthew (Sandi) Marks, Michael (Liz) Marks; and great-grandfather to Abby, Aidan, David and Daniel Marks; brother to the late Charlotte, John, William, George, Albert, Harry, and Bobby. Survived by many close nieces and nephews. Paul was born and raised in the Brookline section of Pittsburgh. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on a submarine chaser during WWII. He was involved in theatre at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He then spent over 30 years as a printer at The Pittsburgh Press, and The Post-Gazette. We believe Dad died of old age, but not before he served his country, married a great lady, raised a family, worked hard his whole life, and knew how to enjoy retirement all the way to the end. Yes, he was part of the Greatest Generation! Friends received Wednesday 4 -7 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Catholic Church, 10090 Old Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Scarborough Maine Veterans Home, 290 Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074-8370 www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019