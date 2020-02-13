|
|
MASTORAKIS PAUL J.
Paul J. Mastorakis, age 81, of Pittsburgh, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn; nephew, Robert Visk; niece, Julie Castolanas; as well as two brothers-in-law, David (Alene) and Robert (Cindy) Wright; as well as many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Eloise J. Mastorakis. Paul was very interested in history and government. He was employed throughout his life as an electronics engineer and was a devoted member of his church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020