Age 81, of Level Green, passed away on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Norma (Tartaglione) Mauro, who were high school sweethearts and have been together for 65 years. Dear father of James (Valerie) Mauro and Shari (Paul) Mauro. Also survived by his brother, Joseph Mauro; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful pets, Elsa, Frankie, and Katty Purry. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Scalise) Mauro. Paul honorably served in the Army Reserves. Following his military service, he went on to work as an insurance agent for John Hancock. He retired as sales manager after more than 30 years of service, and won many sales, management, and achievement awards while with John Hancock. Paul was a former lector at St. Regis Church, and most recently attended St. Bernadette Church. He always looked forward to family vacations to Myrtle Beach and also loved going on long car rides with his wife. In his free time he enjoyed going to concerts, movies, dancing, and a good game of cards. Private burial will be held at Restland Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to All But Furgotton, 70 Carpenter Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020