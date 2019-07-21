Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MAZUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. MAZUR


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAZUR PAUL J.

Age 83, of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Paul was born on the South Side of Pittsburgh to the late John and Mary Mazur. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Marie (Shubert) Mazur; loving father of John (Marlo), Christine and Denise; grandfather of Lori (Stephen), Douglas, Alaina, Anthony, Ava, Jimmy and Lydia; great-grandfather of Gannon and Emmerich; brother of Sandra (Ed) Skeehan. Paul was a veteran of the US Army and a dedicated sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Services are private. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 (www.pfwa.org). Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online Condolences may be made to Englishfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now