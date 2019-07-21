MAZUR PAUL J.

Age 83, of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Paul was born on the South Side of Pittsburgh to the late John and Mary Mazur. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Marie (Shubert) Mazur; loving father of John (Marlo), Christine and Denise; grandfather of Lori (Stephen), Douglas, Alaina, Anthony, Ava, Jimmy and Lydia; great-grandfather of Gannon and Emmerich; brother of Sandra (Ed) Skeehan. Paul was a veteran of the US Army and a dedicated sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Services are private. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 (www.pfwa.org). Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Online Condolences may be made to Englishfuneralhome.com.