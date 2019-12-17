|
MILLER PAUL J.
Of South Park, formerly of Brookline, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Son of Mary Lou and the late Ronald Miller; beloved husband of Kim; father of Hannah, Michael and Benjamin Miller; brother of Ronald (Ann), Kim (Jeff) King, John, and Elizabeth (Steve) Defrancisis; grandfather of Jordan, Cameron and Taylor. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1055 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019