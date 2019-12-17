Home

More Obituaries for PAUL MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. MILLER

PAUL J. MILLER Obituary
MILLER PAUL J.

Of South Park, formerly of Brookline, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Son of Mary Lou and the late Ronald Miller; beloved husband of Kim; father of Hannah, Michael and Benjamin Miller; brother of Ronald (Ann), Kim (Jeff) King, John, and Elizabeth (Steve) Defrancisis; grandfather of Jordan, Cameron and Taylor. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1055 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday, 6-8 and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
