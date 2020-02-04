Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 87, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, of Bethel Park. Husband of Cathie (Gratton) Miller and the late Rita (Baker); father of Kathleen (Bill) Cornelius and Bruce (Sue) Miller; stepfather of Frances (Sean) Brooks and John (Kerri) Linden; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of five; brother of the late Richard (Audrey) Miller, Judy (Mel) Cooper and George (survived by Betty) Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
