|
|
MOTOSICKE PAUL J.
Paul J. Motosicke, 56, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born March 6, 1963, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Anna (Nosko) Motosicke and the late John J. Motosicke. Paul was a 1981 graduate of Kiski Area High School, and a graduate of PMI Technical. He worked as a machinist for F-Squared, Inc., Tarentum. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and took pleasure in maintaining the lawn and grounds at his home. Paul was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church, the Spring Church and Apollo Sportsman's Clubs, and the Kiski Beagle Club. Paul was preceded in death by his father, John J. Motosicke, in 1999. He is survived by his beloved mother, Anna (Nosko) Motosicke, of Washington Township; brothers; John P. (Felicia) Motosicke, of New Kensington, Michael (Sandy Richards) Motosicke, of Bridgeville, and Steven (Lori) Motosicke, of Canonsburg; nieces, Stacie A. and Lisa F. Motosicke; step-niece, Brooke Householder; uncle, William (Janet) Motosicke; aunt, Helen Hanulik; also by numerous friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Avenue, Apollo. Additional viewing will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of transfer prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church 10 a.m., with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019