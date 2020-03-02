|
WISSLER PAUL J.
Formerly of Castle Shannon, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020. Husband of the late Dolores Campbell and Patricia Lewis; loving father of Tom (Susan) Wissler and the late Sandra Wissler; stepfather of Larry (Regina) Campbell and Paul Campbell; brother of the late Regis, Jerry and Roy Wissler; also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Paul was past President of Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department where he was a member for 65 years. He was WWII Army Veteran having served on the Queen Mary (converted to a Hospital Ship). There will be no public service. In his memory, donations may be made to Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020