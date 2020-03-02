Home

PAUL J. WISSLER


1924 - 2020
PAUL J. WISSLER Obituary
WISSLER PAUL J.

Formerly of Castle Shannon, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020. Husband of the late Dolores Campbell and Patricia Lewis; loving father of Tom (Susan) Wissler and the late Sandra Wissler; stepfather of Larry (Regina) Campbell and Paul Campbell; brother of the late Regis, Jerry and Roy Wissler; also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Paul was past President of Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department where he was a member for 65 years. He was WWII Army Veteran having served on the Queen Mary (converted to a Hospital Ship). There will be no public service. In his memory, donations may be made to Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
