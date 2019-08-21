|
LAWSON PAUL JAMES "JIMMY"
Age 75 of Munhall on August 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 39 years to Carol (Klotz), loving father of the late Paul James Jr., Christy Lynn, and Jesilyn (Bruce) Stump of Munhall. Brother of Alice (Bill) Nath of South Park, John (Cindy) Lawson of Whitaker and the late Alexander Lawson. Brother in law of John Walick of Shaler and Stephanie (Greg) Bouligny of Texas. Grandfather of Brandi (Thomas) Williams, Brian, Taylor, EJ and Danny. Great grandfather of Macsen James Williams. Also Many nieces and nephews. Paul was a member of St. John the Baptist Cathedral Church and its CAMEO Club. He was a fork lift operator for AM Lutheran Dist. and a member of Wednesday Afternoon Bowling League. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Panachida Service will be on Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Cathedral. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Paul's name to St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at
georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019