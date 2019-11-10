|
|
MILYAK PAUL JAMES
Paul James Milyak, age 66, of Polish Hill died on November 7, 2019 at West Penn Hospital Center, Bloomfield. He was born on July 26, 1953 in Rochester, PA to the late John and Iris (Eadie) Milyak. Paul was the beloved husband of 40 years of Sheila Walshesky; loving father of Ena, Heather, Iris and Adam; proud grandfather of eight grandchildren; brother of Jim, Joyce, Liz, Tom and Sueellen. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Richie. Services will be private. Arrangements by WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019