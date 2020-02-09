|
|
NOROSKI PH. D. PAUL JAMES
Paul James Noroski, Ph.D, 40, of Forest Hills, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, James Noroski, of McKeesport; his mother and stepfather, Sharyn and Arthur Fleming, of Forest Hills; his brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Mindie Noroski, along with their daughters, Lexie and Ashley, of Lake Worth, Florida; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Todd Geissler, along with their daughters, Jillian and Daphne, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his nine stepsiblings; and by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Paul was a graduate of McKeesport High School, where he was class president and graduated as salutatorian in 1998. He attended St. Vincent College, where he received a BA in Mathematics as well as an award for Excellence in Mathematics. He completed his studies at SUNY Albany, graduating with a Ph.D. in Economics and receiving the Distinguished Doctoral Dissertation Award. During his career, Paul taught at St. Vincent College, Duquesne University, and the University of Albany. At the time of his death, Paul was working as a visiting lecturer at the University of Pittsburgh. A lifelong learner himself, Paul was passionate about mastering complex subjects and using patience and humor to connect with students of all ages. His thirst for knowledge was unquenchable. Additionally, Paul was a talented musician who learned to play the piano and guitar by ear and could bring a room to life with his music. Paul had the love and adoration of his four nieces, and he gave back every ounce of love he received. His family and friends will remember him always for his quick wit, his sensitivity towards others, and his generous nature. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent College, Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics, and Government. Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC. 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian burial in the St. Maurice Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020