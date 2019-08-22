Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PAUL K. HEAGY

PAUL K. HEAGY Obituary
HEAGY PAUL K.

Age 68, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Delores and Paul Heagy; beloved husband of Lynn Heagy for 45 years; loving father of Kelly Heagy and Brad (Jamie) Heagy; cherished grandfather of Cole and granddog, Rusty; and brother of William (Brenda) Heagy and Gary (Vicki) Heagy. Paul had a passion playing the guitar and music. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.  He loved motorcycles. Family and friends are welcome, Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
