|
|
HEAGY PAUL K.
Age 68, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Delores and Paul Heagy; beloved husband of Lynn Heagy for 45 years; loving father of Kelly Heagy and Brad (Jamie) Heagy; cherished grandfather of Cole and granddog, Rusty; and brother of William (Brenda) Heagy and Gary (Vicki) Heagy. Paul had a passion playing the guitar and music. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved motorcycles. Family and friends are welcome, Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019