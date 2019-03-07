KUBIS PAUL

Age 95, of South Park, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved; children, Paul Kubis, Bernadette (Jonas) Paskevicius, and Paulette (Ron) Broglie; grandson, Matthew W. Schmidt of San Francisco; sisters, Helen Liker and Evelyn Exler; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his adored wife of 54 years, Mary (Kratofil) Kubis; siblings, Susan McGuire, John Kubis, Ann Hackinson, Andy Kubis, Mary Jane Piccolo, Mildred Lenik, and Margaret Roberts. Paul was a top salesman for Jefferson Memorial Park for over 40 years, including a period as Sales Manager at Forest Lawn Gardens. He was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Paul was active in the South Park Historical Society, VFW Post 6664, South Hills Military Honor Guard, and South Park Golf Men's 60 League. Paul served in the Army Air Corps, 2487th Quartermaster Truck Company, during World War II. He was a recipient of the highest French award, the "Legion D'Honneur," for his participation in the Normandy Invasion on Omaha Beach. His company provided support to General Patton on the famed Redball Express. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Mt. Vernon of South Park for years of loving care. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, 2-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Parish, South Park. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society or VFW Post 6664. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.