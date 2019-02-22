DIMARTINI PAUL L.

Age 73 of Plum, passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy DiMartini; loving father of Paul DiMartini, Lisa Stockley, Tammy Stockley, and Jennifer DiMartini; proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of three. Preceded in death by his son, Christopher M. DiMartini; parents, Jack and Grace (Sweeney) DiMartini; and siblings, Joyce Gerthoffer, David DiMartini, and Jack DiMartini. Paul was a graduate of Westinghouse High School and went on to work for the US Postal Service, having retired after many years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and playing poker. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

