William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
PAUL L. GRUVER


1942 - 2019
PAUL L. GRUVER Obituary
GRUVER PAUL L.

Age 76, passed away April 26, 2019. Born June 28, 1942. Son of the late Lawrence and Bessie Gruver; husband of the late Nancy P. Gruver; cherished father of Kathleen L. Gruver, of Santa Barbara, CA; 30-year love and soulmate of Carol Kairies; beloved friend of Lee and Candace Kairies-Beatty, of Winona, MN; also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul was a lifelong resident of Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills, and 50-year owner of Pennwood Paint, in Wilkinsburg, before retiring. He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan and an overall great guy to all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Cancer Caring Center, 4117 Liberty Ave., Pgh., PA 15224. Friends will be received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. Service and Interment Private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
