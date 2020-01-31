Home

More Obituaries for PAUL MULACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL L. MULACH

PAUL L. MULACH Obituary
MULACH PAUL L.

Age 60, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandy (Hudson) Mulach; son of the late Arthur and Marie (Kaib) Mulach; brother of Sondra Milan (the late Thomas Kevin), John Mulach (Mary), Linda O'Bryan (David) and Donna Lewis (Keith); brother-in-law of Sharon Simpson (Mike); survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved pet, Ralphie the cat. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayer service held Monday, 11 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd. Penn Hills. Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 333 E. Carson St. Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
