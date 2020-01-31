|
|
MULACH PAUL L.
Age 60, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandy (Hudson) Mulach; son of the late Arthur and Marie (Kaib) Mulach; brother of Sondra Milan (the late Thomas Kevin), John Mulach (Mary), Linda O'Bryan (David) and Donna Lewis (Keith); brother-in-law of Sharon Simpson (Mike); survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved pet, Ralphie the cat. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayer service held Monday, 11 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd. Penn Hills. Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 333 E. Carson St. Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020