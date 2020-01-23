Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Connellsville Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MULLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL L. MULLIGAN


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL L. MULLIGAN Obituary
MULLIGAN PAUL L.

Age 82, of Connellsville, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Father of Bruce L. Mulligan, Pamela L. Mulligan of Saegertown and Derek P. Mulligan of Grafton, MA; grandfather of seven; brother of Margot Vaughan of Cannonsburg. Predeceased by longtime companion, Constance Peer. He was raised in Shadyside and was a graduate of the Connelly Technological Institute in Pittsburgh. He worked as an Electrical Contractor and Real Estate Developer. Veteran of U.S. Army. Friends received Thursday, 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 148 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425. Interment Mt. Tabor Cemetery.   


www.brooksfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -