MULLIGAN PAUL L.
Age 82, of Connellsville, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Father of Bruce L. Mulligan, Pamela L. Mulligan of Saegertown and Derek P. Mulligan of Grafton, MA; grandfather of seven; brother of Margot Vaughan of Cannonsburg. Predeceased by longtime companion, Constance Peer. He was raised in Shadyside and was a graduate of the Connelly Technological Institute in Pittsburgh. He worked as an Electrical Contractor and Real Estate Developer. Veteran of U.S. Army. Friends received Thursday, 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Friday in the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 148 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425. Interment Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020