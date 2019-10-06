Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PAUL L. STUTZ


1953 - 2019
Age 66, of Ross Twp., passed away suddenly from complications from Crohn's Disease on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Son of the late Leo and Jean Stutz; beloved husband of Gail J. (Evans); cherished father of Kathleen (Katie); brother of Bill (Cece), Mary Lee (George) Lozovoy, Mark (Cindy), and the late Michael (survived by Mimi); also survived by nieces and nephews. Paul retired after teaching for 38 years at his alma mater, North Catholic High School. He remained forever true to his extended North Catholic Family. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date, time to be announced. Private interment. Arrangements by H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
