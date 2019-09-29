Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church
6940 Frankstown Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HELVY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL LEMUEL HELVY Sr.


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL LEMUEL HELVY Sr. Obituary
HELVY, SR. PAUL LEMUEL

Age 55, of Pgh., passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Son of Y. Patricia Helvy and the late Paul Eugene Helvy; husband of Thomia E. Helvy; father of Paul L. Helvy, Jr. and Tasha Cheatom (Lloyd); grandfather of Paul L. III, Zaina, Thomia, McKenzie, Amirah, Llogan and Lailee; brother of Michael, Shelly (Lawrence), Tyrone (Ruby); also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church, 6940 Frankstown Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now