|
|
HELVY, SR. PAUL LEMUEL
Age 55, of Pgh., passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Son of Y. Patricia Helvy and the late Paul Eugene Helvy; husband of Thomia E. Helvy; father of Paul L. Helvy, Jr. and Tasha Cheatom (Lloyd); grandfather of Paul L. III, Zaina, Thomia, McKenzie, Amirah, Llogan and Lailee; brother of Michael, Shelly (Lawrence), Tyrone (Ruby); also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church, 6940 Frankstown Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019