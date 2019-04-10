COX PAUL M.

Age 77, of Hampton Township, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, after a lengthy Illness. Born June 30, 1941 in West Deer Township, he was the son of the late Melvin and Anna (Garvie) Cox. Paul worked for the Hampton Water Authority. He was a longtime member of the Hampton VFW and EMS. Paul is survived by his Wife, Cathy Cox, of Allison Park; children, Kimberley (Guy) Barrett, Deborah Mahlmeister, Carol (John) Klecha. Brother, James Cox; stepdaughter, Angela (Paul) Gaston; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Paul Cox, Jr; daughter, Pauline Szramowski; four siblings. Paul's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Funeral Home. Deacon Cliff Homer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to: Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horn Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Paul's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.