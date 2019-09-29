Home

Age 78, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA passed on Monday, September 23, 2019. A son of the late Pauline and Albert Marflak; beloved husband of 57 years to Betty Ann (Sawhill) Marflak; adored father of Christopher Marflak and his wife, Kelly; cherished grandfather of MacKenzie and Haley (Grandpap was helpful and kind), and he loved being with his granddaughters; brother of Mary Lou Messner and the late James Marflak; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Valley Church, Main St., Imperial. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to one's favorite charity. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
