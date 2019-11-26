|
|
STEINER PAUL M.
Age 58, of Hampton Twp., on November 24, 2019. Husband of Mary Koglin Steiner. Father of Jessica (Ronald) Ferman, April Steiner, and Christopher Steiner. Son of the late Paul J. and Theresa Steiner. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6 until the time of the Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Western PA chapter at westernpa.hdsa.org. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019