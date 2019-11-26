Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
PAUL M. STEINER

STEINER PAUL M.

Age 58, of Hampton Twp., on November 24, 2019. Husband of Mary Koglin Steiner. Father of Jessica (Ronald) Ferman, April Steiner, and Christopher Steiner. Son of the late Paul J. and Theresa Steiner. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6 until the time of the Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Western PA chapter at westernpa.hdsa.org. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
