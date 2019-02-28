|
MATTAROCK PAUL
Age 60, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly passed away on February 22, 2019. Paul is survived by his beloved mother, Lois Mattarock; siblings, Lisa (Robert) Sagwitz, Michael (Dawna), Dana, Julia, Amy (Ronald) Fonzi and Anthony; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Mattarock. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2 p.m., in the chapel of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Mercy - Gardenview Manor, 1200 Reedsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences may be left at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019