Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
PAUL MATTAROCK

Age 60, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly passed away on February 22, 2019. Paul  is survived by his beloved mother, Lois Mattarock; siblings, Lisa (Robert) Sagwitz, Michael (Dawna), Dana, Julia, Amy (Ronald) Fonzi and Anthony; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.  He was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Mattarock. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2 p.m., in the chapel of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Mercy - Gardenview Manor, 1200 Reedsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
