Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Husband of the late Anna Mierski; beloved father of Patricia (Al) Nichols, Paul (Eileen) Mierski and Joseph (Marietta) Mierski; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also loving sisters and brothers. Friends received Monday, 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. In THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
