Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MIHALIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL MIHALIC


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL MIHALIC Obituary
MIHALIC PAUL

Age 80, of Moon Township, PA passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born on April 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Joan and Anthony Mihalic. Beloved husband to Sandra Mihalic for 54 years. Loving father to Joleen (Dave) Rollinson and Derron (Danna) Mihalic. Cherished Pap to Brett and Madison Mihalic. Paul was preceded in death by his siblings Anthony, Richard and Daniel Mihalic and Carol Magness. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was an avid South Carolina Gamecock and Tennessee Volunteer fan. He loved building houses and spending time with his family and his dogs. Paul will be dearly missed by all. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -