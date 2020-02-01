|
MIHALIC PAUL
Age 80, of Moon Township, PA passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born on April 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Joan and Anthony Mihalic. Beloved husband to Sandra Mihalic for 54 years. Loving father to Joleen (Dave) Rollinson and Derron (Danna) Mihalic. Cherished Pap to Brett and Madison Mihalic. Paul was preceded in death by his siblings Anthony, Richard and Daniel Mihalic and Carol Magness. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was an avid South Carolina Gamecock and Tennessee Volunteer fan. He loved building houses and spending time with his family and his dogs. Paul will be dearly missed by all. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020