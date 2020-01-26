|
ROLLIN PAUL P.
Age 81, passed away on January 22, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on May 16, 1938. Beloved son to the late Paul and Mary Rollin. Loving brother to the late Mary A. Rollin. Survived by many loving cousins. Paul worked as a Traffic Engineer for US Steel for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, reading and good food. Friends will be gathering for Mass on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral from 10 am. Until the time of service at 11 am. Arrangements being handled by CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227 In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Paul's name to:
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
450 Maxwell Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020