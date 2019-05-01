DOUGHERTY PAUL QUINN

Age 68, passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. Loving husband of the late Libby Dougherty and son of the late Virginia Dedig. Paul was a life-long Pittsburgher and lover of history, movies and music. Paul was a family man and could often be seen walking his beloved dogs along the South Side. Paul is survived and will be missed by his brothers, David (Terri), John (Ty) and Mark (Lori); mother-in-law, Shirley Yalch; sister-in-law, Kim (Reuben); and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Friends and loved ones will be received on Friday, 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St.

