Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. BAKER


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL R. BAKER Obituary
BAKER PAUL R.

Age 81, of Penn Hills, on August 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul R. and Dorothy (Weis) Baker. Paul was married to the love of his life, Carolyn (Vacco) Baker, for over 55 years; loving father of Mark, who preceded him in death, Roseann (Al) Mauroni of Montgomery, AL, Teresa (Chris) Graner of Independence, KY, and Maria (Jim) Shaulis of Daytona Beach, FL; grandfather to Justin and Joshua Graner.  As per Paul's wishes, there is no visitation. Services private.  Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now