BAKER PAUL R.
Age 81, of Penn Hills, on August 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul R. and Dorothy (Weis) Baker. Paul was married to the love of his life, Carolyn (Vacco) Baker, for over 55 years; loving father of Mark, who preceded him in death, Roseann (Al) Mauroni of Montgomery, AL, Teresa (Chris) Graner of Independence, KY, and Maria (Jim) Shaulis of Daytona Beach, FL; grandfather to Justin and Joshua Graner. As per Paul's wishes, there is no visitation. Services private. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019