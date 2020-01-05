Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL R. BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER PAUL R.

Age 85, of South Park, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Paul is survived by his loving children; Elizabeth (Martin) Baxendell, Linda (Dennis Morrison) Lamberger, Walter (Jennifer) Butler, Mark (Debbie) Butler, and James (Cheryl) Butler; along with Erinn Hutchinson, Andrew Hutchinson, Allan (Jena) Hutchinson; beloved Pop-Pop of 15 grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his former wife, Austa Cerqua, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Butler; parents, Paul, Sr., and Josephine Butler; and his sister, Mary Jo Moll. Paul enjoyed going to the beach and Friday dinners at South Park Club House with his friends. Above all he loved a good card game, spending time with his family and he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now