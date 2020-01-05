|
|
BUTLER PAUL R.
Age 85, of South Park, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Paul is survived by his loving children; Elizabeth (Martin) Baxendell, Linda (Dennis Morrison) Lamberger, Walter (Jennifer) Butler, Mark (Debbie) Butler, and James (Cheryl) Butler; along with Erinn Hutchinson, Andrew Hutchinson, Allan (Jena) Hutchinson; beloved Pop-Pop of 15 grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his former wife, Austa Cerqua, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Butler; parents, Paul, Sr., and Josephine Butler; and his sister, Mary Jo Moll. Paul enjoyed going to the beach and Friday dinners at South Park Club House with his friends. Above all he loved a good card game, spending time with his family and he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020