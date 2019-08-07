Home

PAUL R. GEORGE


1930 - 2019
PAUL R. GEORGE Obituary
GEORGE PAUL R.

Age 89, of Carnegie, formerly of Oakdale and Midway, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Kane Scott Regional Hospital. Paul was born on January 28, 1930 in Colliers, WV, the son of the late Paul and Clarabel Martin George. Mr. George was a police officer and also a security officer. He loved to go fishing, enjoyed reading and his family, whom he loved very much. He was also a minister at Church of the Nazarene. Paul is survived by his wife, Joanne George of Carnegie, whom he would have been married to for 69 years next month. He is also survived by his five daughters, Linda George of Oakdale, Betty (Bill) Ullom of Hickory, Cathy (Jim) Ostapchenko of Monaca, Gloria (Bill) Stemple of Washington, PA and Valerie (Army) Verelst of Oakdale. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a few step-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Claire George; and sisters, Norma Partin of Oakdale and Nancy Stankevich of Oakdale. Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Paul R. George, Jr.; brothers, Ralph and Neil George; and son-in-law, Merle Liggitt. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-693-2800). A service will be held on Friday, August 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
