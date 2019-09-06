|
McKELVEY PAUL R.
Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, age 84, of The Villages, FL, formerly of the North Hills; beloved husband of 53 years of the late Barbara E. (Galvin) McKelvey; greatest dad ever of Beth (Michael) Richey, Lynne (Pat) O'Brien, Chris (Mark Dickson) McKelvey, Sue (P.J.) Gondringer and Dave (Melanie) McKelvey; brother of Joseph D. (Ruth) and Vincent J. (Noreen Willhelm) McKelvey; brother-in-law of Jim Galvin and Mary Anne (Ken) Gibbs; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Paul "Red" was an electrician with IBEW Local # 5 for 60 years, he was an avid golfer and bowler. Friends received Sunday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 10:00 a.m., on Monday. Memorials suggested to .
