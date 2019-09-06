Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
PAUL R. McKELVEY

PAUL R. McKELVEY Obituary
McKELVEY PAUL R.

Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019,  age 84, of The Villages, FL, formerly of the North Hills; beloved husband of 53 years of the late Barbara E. (Galvin) McKelvey; greatest dad ever of Beth (Michael) Richey, Lynne (Pat) O'Brien, Chris (Mark Dickson) McKelvey, Sue (P.J.) Gondringer and Dave (Melanie) McKelvey; brother of Joseph D. (Ruth) and Vincent J. (Noreen Willhelm) McKelvey; brother-in-law of Jim Galvin and Mary Anne (Ken) Gibbs; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Paul "Red" was an electrician with IBEW Local # 5 for 60 years, he was an avid golfer and bowler.  Friends received Sunday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 10:00 a.m., on Monday. Memorials suggested to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
