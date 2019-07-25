|
|
OLSEN PAUL R.
Age 71, of Verona, suddenly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Erling and Regina (Benensky) Olsen; brother of Regina M. Olsen-Winter of Hollywood, FL and Erling F. (Bud) Olsen of Verona; uncle of Lisa M. Fertig of Florida, John M. Fertig of Texas, and Jami Moses of Florida; great-uncle of Jonathan, Jacklyn, Samantha and Gavin. As per Paul's wishes there is no viewing. Graveside Service Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUENRAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Online condolences may be made to; englishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019