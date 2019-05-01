Home

Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
PAUL ROBERT WHITE Jr.

PAUL ROBERT WHITE Jr. Obituary
WHITE JR. PAUL ROBERT

38 years of age, of Swissvale, passed unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019. Loving father of Juliana, Brielle and Eian; beloved son of Paul R. White Sr. and Teresa White, of Swissvale; loving brother of Leah (Chad) Williams of Louisiana; special uncle of Charleigh Williams; survived by a large family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and the mother of his dear children, Milini Diaz. In his short life he was known in the karting industry, an accomplished racer, manufacture and mentor to many racers. Also successful in his insurance sales. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 Fourth Street, Brinton Road and Fourth Street, 412 (271)3430 on THURSDAY 2 p.m. until the service at 7:30 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, a trust will be established for his children. All donations for the trust fund should be made to the Robert. P. Karish Funeral Home, Inc., 1300 Fourth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 (412)271-3430.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
