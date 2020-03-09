CAPLAN, MD PAUL S.

Age 107, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Forman Caplan. Loving father of Donna (Stanley) Hersh and Roberta Caplan. Brother of the late Joseph Caplan. Grandfather of Craig (Marcy), Brian (April), Eric (Danna) Hersh and Arielle Baumgarten. Great-grandfather of Jenna, Jordan, Avery and Hadley Hersh. The family is deeply indebted to his devoted caregivers. Dr. Caplan was born in California, PA to parents, Dora Freedman and Philip Caplan. Paul moved to Pittsburgh as a young man and attended the University of Pittsburgh, both as an undergrad and for Medical School, Class of '36. He was a proud World War II veteran, serving as Captain in the United States Army Air Force. Dr. Caplan landed in Normandy, Omaha Beach on D-Day Plus Five. He founded the practice Arthritis and Diagnostic Associates in Oakland, retiring at the age of 95. He was the International Tour Physician for the Pittsburgh Symphony for over 17 years. He received numerous honors and awards throughout his illustrious career as a renowned physician, rheumatologist, and researcher. Services and interment PRIVATE. Contrbutions may be made to Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com. Please call funeral home for shiva information at 412-621-8282.