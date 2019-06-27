MOZUCH PAUL S.

Age 92, of the Westwood community of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth C. Mozuch; loving and devoted father of Paula Smith (Mark Sullivan); Sandra Tomlinson (Bruce) and Thomas Mozuch (fiancé, Tiffany Trischler); dear grandfather of Megan Tomlinson, Reed Tomlinson and Jennifer Mozuch. Preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Iwinski, brother-in-law, Leonard Iwinski and grandsons, Adam and Tyler Smith. Paul, a retired Pittsburgh Police Officer and Detective in the Robbery Division, served from 1951 until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the FOP Lodge #1 and other police organizations. He was an avid golfer and rarely missed a round on Saturday mornings. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the kind, caring employees and residents of Marian Manor, where he spent his last six months. At the request of family, funeral services are private and being entrusted and conducted by WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Township. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220-4099. www.slaterfuneral.com.