SALMON, JR. PAUL
Age 78, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Salmon, Sr.; and sister, Edna Henzel. Survived by his loving Wife of 58 years, Nancy Kane Salmon. His beloved children, Paul, III (Stephanie), Patrick (Lisa), Colleen and Maureen (Roy) Danko; loving Pap of Paul IV "P.T" Stephanie Danko, Samantha (Rob) Sanner, Zachary, Sean Salmon; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas (Margaret) Salmon. Also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Family Hospice. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St. Pittsburgh, Pa 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019