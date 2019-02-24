BIRRIS PAUL T.

Age 88, of Aliquippa, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on December 15, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Dr. Thomas P. (Carolyn) Birris and a stepmother Nikki Birris. A member of the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. He was a US Army Veteran. He was employed as Plant Manager of the Hospital Linen Service Facility of Pittsburgh and was Unit Manager of the Marriott Corporation. Surviving are wife, Mary Birris; children, Thomas (Dorothea) Birris, Tammie Segerson; grandchildren, Talia and Ashley Birris and Damien Segerson; siblings, Katherine (Thomas) Frommeyer and Dr. Thomas (Jane) Birris, Jr. Friends will be received on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Aliquippa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 2111 Davidson St., Aliquippa. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.