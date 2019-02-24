Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquipp
2345 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 378-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BIRRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL T. BIRRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL T. BIRRIS Obituary
BIRRIS PAUL T.

Age 88, of Aliquippa, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on December 15, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Dr. Thomas P. (Carolyn) Birris and a stepmother Nikki Birris. A member of the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. He was a US Army Veteran. He was employed as Plant Manager of the Hospital Linen Service Facility of Pittsburgh and was Unit Manager of the Marriott Corporation. Surviving are wife, Mary Birris; children, Thomas (Dorothea) Birris, Tammie Segerson; grandchildren, Talia and Ashley Birris and Damien Segerson; siblings, Katherine (Thomas) Frommeyer and Dr. Thomas (Jane) Birris, Jr. Friends will be received on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Aliquippa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 2111 Davidson St., Aliquippa. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now