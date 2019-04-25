|
KELLEY PAUL T., JR. "PK"
Age 55, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (Frankert) Kelley; loving father of Shannon (Ronald J.) Flynn, Paul T. (Adrienne) Kelley III, Kayla Frankert and Matthew Gayda; devoted "Poppy" of Ronald and Skylar; son of Margaret L. and the late Paul T. Kelley, Sr. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019