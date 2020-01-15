|
CUNNINGHAM PAUL V.
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Paul Cunningham, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 61. Paul was born on February 26, 1958 in Chicago, IL to Jim and Rita (Quinn) Cunningham. He received degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as an art teacher in the Pittsburgh public school system and later as a cardiac physiologist at Frick Hospital. On August 7, 1987, he married Debbie Ann Danvir. They raised two daughters, Stacey (Danilo Hess) and Natalie (Will Vitalis). Paul had a passion for painting, making pottery, playing the guitar, skiing, fly fishing, driving his antique Corvette, and cheering for all Pittsburgh sports teams. His paintings and pottery are still on display in the homes of his loved ones. His memory is carried on through his family and friends who continue to ski, fish, cruise, cheer, and rock out to the Rolling Stones with him in mind. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his compassionate heart, his infectious smile, and the love he had for his family. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and his mother, Rita. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Stacey and Natalie; his granddaughter, Violet; his brothers, Jimmy, Mark, Harry, David, Steve, Pat, and John; his sisters, Anne and Mary; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends will be received JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday, January 16 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday; Mass of Christian Burial, St. Richard's Church, Gibsonia, PA at 10 a.m. At the request of the family, everyone please meet at church. Remembrances may be made in Paul's name to the Pittsburgh Alzheimer's Walk as part of Team Cunningham: http://act.alz.org/goto/teamcunningham