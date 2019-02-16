|
BROWN PAUL W.
Age 57, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born February 2, 1962, in Jeannette, a son of the late John and Leone Brown. Paul worked as a mechanic for Grabiak Tire and Auto Service of Greensburg for 37 years. Surviving are his son, Nikolaus Brown (Stacey); partner, Laura Lapiana Demko and her children whom he adored, Mason and Morgan Demko; brother, John T. Brown (Debbie); and dear friend, Mark Grabiak. Honoring Paul's wishes services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the Veterans Place 945 Washington Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019